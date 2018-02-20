The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 21, 2018 | Last Update : 12:24 AM IST

India, All India

No Chinese warship movement detected near waters of Maldives: Indian Navy

ANI
Published : Feb 20, 2018, 6:40 pm IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2018, 6:41 pm IST

The sources in Indian Navy went on to stress that these were not warships as previously reported in Chinese websites.

Five Chinese ships were detected in the region and were observed leaving and it had nothing to do with the ongoing political crisis in the Maldives, the sources said. (Photo: ANI)
 Five Chinese ships were detected in the region and were observed leaving and it had nothing to do with the ongoing political crisis in the Maldives, the sources said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Sources in the Indian Navy have refuted reports about deployment of Chinese warships in the Eastern part of the Indian Ocean near the Maldives.

Five Chinese ships were detected in the region and were observed leaving and it had nothing to do with the ongoing political crisis in the Maldives, the sources said.

The sources went on to stress that these were not warships as previously reported in Chinese websites.

"It is a routine deployment under which Chinese warships (five warships, including one Landing Platform Dock) had entered from the Sunda Strait and have gone back from the Strait of Lombok," Indian Navy sources added.

A Reuters report earlier today quoted Chinese web portal Sina.com.cn that reported Chinese destroyers and at least one frigate, a 30,000-tone amphibious transport dock and three support tankers entered the Indian Ocean.

Also read: Chinese warships enter east Indian Ocean amid Maldives crisis: report

Indian Navy sources that requested anonymity for this article due to access of operational matters further said that the distance from the area where the (People's Liberation Army Navy) PLAN ships entered the Eastern Board of the Indian Ocean from the Indian Mainland is around 2500 nautical miles - a distance too far to be considered a threat.

Taking note of the reports, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Indian Navy, Captain DK Sharma said, "We have a very robust surveillance system and we have a clear maritime domain awareness picture round the clock in the Indian Ocean Region."

Tags: indian navy, chinese warships, maldives crisis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Itkhori to have World's tallest ‘Buddha’ stupa: J’khand CM Raghubar Das

2

Reading crime novels helps relieve symptoms of depression, says study

3

PNB fraud: Hyderabad temple invokes Lion God to solve money crisis

4

Asus' Zenfone 5 leaks again, shows off iPhone X design

5

Padmaavat earns mammoth Rs 525 crores worldwide, Sanjay Leela Bhansali reacts

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham