The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018 | Last Update : 12:12 PM IST

India, All India

BJP announces bypoll nominees for UP and Bihar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 20, 2018, 1:56 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2018, 3:59 am IST

Fielding a brahmin from the Gorakhpur seat is seen as an outreach by the BJP to a community considered its core votebank.

Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya
 Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya

New Delhi: Getting ready for crucial byelections for two Lok Sabha seats to be held next month in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP on Monday announced its candidates. Upendra Shukla has been given the ticket for Gorakhpur, while Varanasi’s former mayor Kaushalendra Singh Patel will stand from Phulpur. Both seats are regarded as prestigious as Gorakhpur was earlier represented by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Phulpur by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The BJP also announced its candidates in Bihar, naming Pradeep Singh as its nominee for the Araria Lok Sabha bypoll and Rinki Pandey for the Bhabua Assembly byelection.

Interestingly, it will be for the first time in nearly three decades that someone not from the Gorakhnath Math will contest for the prestigious parliamentary seat. Yogi Adityanath won the seat five times, and prior to that it was his guru Mahant Advaityanath since 1989.

The byelection will be held on March 11, and the counting of votes will take place on March 14. Tuesday is the last date for candidates to file their nomination. Fielding a brahmin from the Gorakhpur seat is seen as an outreach by the BJP to a community considered its core votebank.

While saffron poll managers are confident in Gorakhpur, it will be a tough contest for the BJP candidate in Phulpur, which is seen as the stronghold of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samjawadi Party. The BJP won this seat for the first time in 2014. Unlike the Gorakhpur region, that is considered a stronghold of the saffron party, even the Assembly segments under the Phulpur parliamentary seat have seen either SP or BSP MLAs untill 2017. However, saffron poll managers claim that with both the SP and the Congress fielding candidates separately, the vote split will benefit the BJP.

The Araria byelection in Bihar will be a litmus test for Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after his conviction in the fodder scam cases. The seat fell vacant after the death of RJD legislator Mohammed Taslimuddin. Pradeep Singh, a former Araria MP, had lost to the RJD’s Taslimuddin in 2014.

Tags: yogi adityanath, keshav prasad maurya, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

PNB fraud: Hyderabad temple invokes Lion God to solve money crisis

2

Asus' Zenfone 5 leaks again, shows off iPhone X design

3

Padmaavat earns mammoth Rs 525 crores worldwide, Sanjay Leela Bhansali reacts

4

Sylvester Stallone falls once again falls prey to death hoax

5

Woman discovers she has 40 siblings by same sperm donor dad

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham