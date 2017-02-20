The Asian Age | News

Sheikh Hasina may visit in April; Teesta talks on cards

Bangladesh PM was first scheduled to visit in December 2016 to discuss bilateral issues with Narendra Modi, had had to postpone it.

Sheikh Hasina
New Delhi: A top Bangladeshi official has said the much-anticipated visit by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India was likely to take place in April, during which key issues like Teesta water sharing and Padma Bridge were expected to be discussed.

New Delhi last week announced that foreign secretary S. Jaishankar will be visiting Dhaka on February 23-24 to discuss Ms Hasina’s visit and other related aspects, including the agenda for talks between the visiting dignitary and the leadership here.

“So many drafts are being made by both the countries… We are closest than ever before with agreements on every possible fora. And nothing will be done by India and Bangladesh without consulting each other,” the official, a top aide of the Bangladesh Prime Minister, was quoted by news agencies as saying.

“She will visit sometime in April,” the official said, noting that next month would be busy due to Bangladesh Independence Day on March 26 and other government activities.

The much-anticipated visit of the Bangladesh PM was first slated to happen last December to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, but the plan got postponed.

In late January, Bangladeshi officials had indicated that her visit was likely to be delayed further due to Ms Hasina’s engagement at the World Economic Forum, among other programmes.

Asked about the issues likely to come up during the meet, a source was quoted as saying, “There would be several areas that would figure, including the Padma Bridge. Also, we are trying to set up power bases in Nepal and Bhutan.”

“We need permission from India for these projects, as cable and other infrastructure would be passing through India.”

On the Teesta issue being part of her visit agenda, a top source was further quoted as saying, “We understand the problem. But NDA government is doing its best. Prime Minister Modi himself is doing it, and we hope that (West Bengal CM) Mamata Banerjee will agree in the near future.”

