

India, All India

Modi, Amit Shah are 'terrorists' misleading people of UP: SP

ANI
Published : Feb 20, 2017, 12:03 pm IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2017, 12:27 pm IST

'If BJP does not win (in UP), I would like to know if Prime Minister Modi will step down from his position,' SP spokesman said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP chief Amit Shah (Photo: PTI/File)
 

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary courted controversy by branding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah as 'terrorists', adding that they are trying to mislead voters in Uttar Pradesh to gather support for the party.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Chaudhary stated that misleading voters is a political crime, a crime which is being committed by Shah and Prime Minister Modi, adding that the two 'magicians' from Gujarat are trying their level best to change the face of politics in UP.

"The people of UP will not disrespect politics at any cost. Nobody should take UP voters for granted; they know everything about politics," claimed Chaudhary.

The UP assembly polls has turned into a battleground of words, added Chaudhary, further claiming that the State has seen a wave of development under Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, adding that Prime Minister Modi's blame-game has no base.

"Our Prime Minister feels that holding a top position nationally has a lot of impact on states. This is not true. I feel he has no regrets in lying," added Chaudhary.

Speaking of communal harmony, Chaudhary assured that UP is a state that has always been free from religious divide, adding that the public is well aware of BJP's agenda. "UP locals very well understand the BJP ideology and will not fall for it. There is no place for Hindu-Muslim clashes in UP," explained Chaudhary, adding that it would be a miracle if BJP gets even a few seats in the assembly.

Results of the assembly polls will be declared on March 11, 2017. To this effect, Chaudhary questioned Modi on his intentions post this. "If BJP does not win, I would like to know if Prime Minister Modi will step down from his position," concluded Chaudhary.

Earlier today, the Congress decided to file a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his controversial remarks made during his rally in Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The secretary of the Legal and Human Rights Department of the Congress party K.C. Mittal confirmed the development to ANI, stating that a complaint will be filed over the Prime Minister's 'deplorable' statement during his address.

