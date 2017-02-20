The Asian Age | News

Congress to file complaint with EC against Modi for 'kabristan', 'diwali' remark

'If there is electricity during Ramadan then it must be available during Diwali too; there shouldn't be any discrimination,' PM had said.

New Delhi: The Congress is set to file a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his controversial remarks made during his rally in Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI in Delhi, secretary of the Legal and Human Rights Department of the Congress party K.C. Mittal confirmed the development, stating that a complaint will be filed over the Prime Minister's "deplorable" statement during his address.

The Prime Minister on Sunday said that no government must discriminate the public on the lines of religion and caste.

"Ramzan me bijli athi hai tho Diwali me bhi ani chahiye; Bhedbhav nhi hona chahiye (If there is electricity during Ramadan then it must be available during Diwali too; there shouldn't be any discrimination),"he said.

The other statement which seems to have invited the wrath of the Congress was when he said, "Gaon me kabristan banta hai to shamshaan bhi banna chahiye" (If land is given for cemetery in a village, it should be given for cremation ground also).

Asserting that the public should not be divided on lines of caste and religion, he further stated that "Sabka sath, sabka vikas" is his government's mantra.

Last week, the Congress has asked the Election Commission to take action against Prime Minister Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for hosting a public rally in Uttarakhand without permission.

Uttarakhand Congress president Kishore Upadhyay had dispatched a letter to the Election Commission, terming the Prime Minister's 10 February public rally as unauthorised and an open case of model code of conduct violation.

In January, the BJP had demanded that the Election Commission freeze the election symbol of Congress alleging that its vice-president Rahul Gandhi violated the model code of conduct by linking his party symbol "hand" with various religious figures.

