

Aspiring teachers may need to pass strict test

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Feb 20, 2017, 1:02 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2017, 1:41 am IST

Govt mulls national exam for B.Ed courses to improve standards.

The Centre feels school education was unlikely to improve unless teachers undergo rigorous and relevant training.
New Delhi: In an effort to streamline and improve quality of teaching in schools, the Narendra Modi government is planning to introduce a nation-wide entrance examination for B.Ed courses.

The HRD ministry’s proposal, based on similar national tests in medical and engineering, is to try and implement the unified examination from the 2018 academic year.

The plan is also to introduce certification of B.Ed colleges, exit test for all Bed graduates and a compulsory induction programme for government school teachers.

Sources said the National Council for Teacher Education — the apex body for teacher education, training and research in the country — has been asked to work on the modalities for conducting the entrance and exit tests, and also draft the module for the compulsory induction programme of B.Ed.

The government felt that school education was unlikely to improve unless the teachers undergo rigorous and relevant training. The aim is also to attract better quality of candidates entering the B.Ed programme.

It was felt that B.Ed should not be the last resort for youngsters who do not qualify for other disciplines. “A nation-wide entrance test is expected to ensure that only candidates who want to pursue teaching professionally would take up the course,” a source said.

The plan is also to introduce compulsory certification and accreditation of B.Ed colleges. While at the same time there is also a proposal to conduct an exit test for all graduates of the course to ensure that desired learning outcomes have been achieved.

An orientation programme for fresh recruits in government schools is also expected to be put in place.

It is understood that the proposal was mooted as the high number of untrained teachers was believed to be affecting the successful implementation of the Right to Education Act, which promises education to all children. It was felt that unless the number of trained teachers increase, the country would be hit badly.

The RTE Act was a landmark legislation implemented by the UPA-II regime. The Central Advisory Board on Education meeting  had also discussed the proposed National Mission on Teachers and Training.

