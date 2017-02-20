The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 20, 2017 | Last Update : 02:26 AM IST

India, All India

AFSPA fight not over, only strategy changed: Irom Sharmila

PTI | PRADIPTA TAPADAR
Published : Feb 20, 2017, 1:47 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2017, 1:45 am IST

Ms Sharmila said a section of people even wanted her “martyrdom” during the 16 year old fast against AFSPA that she decided to end last year

Irom Sharmila
 Irom Sharmila

Imphal: Activist Irom Sharmila, who is making her electoral debut in the Manipur polls, on Sunday said she has not given up her fight against controversial law Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) but only changed her strategy.

Ms Sharmila said a section of people even wanted her “martyrdom” during the 16-year-old fast against AFSPA that she decided to end last year. The activist went on to form her own party- Peoples Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) - and has decided to fight the March Assembly elections with the sole agenda of withdrawal of the Act from Manipur.

“Even if one of us win, we will be the voice of the people inside the Assembly and question AFSPA on the floor of the House,” she told PTI to questions on why PRJA has fielded only three candidates and whether they could play an important role in the 60-member Assembly if they win.

Sharmila is contesting the Thoubal seat against Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and BJP’s L. Bashanta Singh. On what would she do if PRJA fails to taste success in the polls, she said, “Even if we fail, we will continue our fight. We will stay in politics and fight the next parliamentary elections.”

During the interview Ms Sharmila said, “AFSPA has never been an issue in the polls. But I want to make a point in the elections that AFSPA is not only a draconian law but also one which is a gross violation of human rights. Even now other parties are talking about alleged fake encounters in the state,” she said.

On her journey from being an activist to a politician, Ms Sharmila said, “The fast was an emotional fight. But after 16 years I realised that it didn’t achieve any purpose. But when I withdrew my fast a lot of people in Manipur misunderstood me, they thought I had given up. A section of people even wanted my martyrdom during fast. But the fact is I have not given up the fight against AFSPA, I have only changed my strategy,” she said.

Tags: irom sharmila, manipur polls, afspa

MOST POPULAR

1

Every vote counts: 100-year-old woman casts vote in UP

2

Footage of queen of limbo going under SUV goes viral

3

It's official! Sara Ali Khan will be launched by Karan Johar

4

TN CM Palanisamy's name on Wikipedia edited to 'Sasikala's Slave'

5

A stretchable smart tablet in the offing?

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham