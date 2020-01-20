Monday, Jan 20, 2020 | Last Update : 02:57 AM IST

India, All India

JP Nadda all set to take over as BJP chief today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 20, 2020, 2:14 am IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2020, 2:14 am IST

The BJP has the convention of electing its president with consensus and without any contest.

BJP working president J.P. Nadda (Photo: ANI)
 BJP working president J.P. Nadda (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: BJP working president J.P. Nadda is all set to be elected as its next national president on Monday, succeeding Amit Shah. He is expected to be elected to the post unopposed.

Top party leaders, including Union ministers and those from states, are likely to arrive at the BJP headquarters to file nominations in support of Mr Nadda, who has long been seen as the choice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Shah for the job. His decades-long experience in the organisation, starting from student politics, proximity to the RSS and clean image are seen as his strengths.

Senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, who is in charge of the party’s organisational poll process, said that nominations for the national president’s election will be filed on January 20, and a contest will take place the next day if required. The BJP has the convention of electing its president with consensus and without any contest, and there is little possibility that it will be any other way this time.

The election of a new president will bring to end incumbent Shah’s tenure of over five-and-a-half years during which the BJP expanded its footprints across the country like never before and enjoyed its best phase in electoral contests despite suffering a few setbacks in state polls. With Mr Shah joining the Modi 2.0 government as home minister, the BJP began the exercise for electing his successor as the party has the convention of ‘one person, one post’. Mr Nadda was appointed as the party’s working president in July last year in an indication that the Himachal Pradesh leader was the likely choice for the top organisational job. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he was in-charge of the BJP’s election campaign in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, where the party faced a tough challenge from the grand alliance of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The party won 62 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Having risen through the saffron ranks, Mr Nadda has long been a member of the BJP parliamentary board, its highest decision making body. He had served as a minister in the first Modi government.

Tags: jp nadda, amit shah

Latest From India

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Chief of Defence Staff will have a wider horizon

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a function in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Delhi Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal wooing city with 10 ‘guarantees’

National security advisor Ajit oval meets Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)

India, Sri Lanka seek close military ties

Subhas Chandra Bose

Whatever the controversies, it’s time to bring Netaji’s ashes back

MOST POPULAR

1

1MORE Piston Fit Wireless review: Transcends beyond price

2

Zoook Rocker Thunder Stone speaker review: Affordable, thunderous performance

3

Apple iPhone 12 to come with breakthrough tech that will leave Android scrambling

4

‘Best Apple TV+ show yet’ Little America first season available to stream

5

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham