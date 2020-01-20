Delhi Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal wooing city with 10 ‘guarantees’

Free power, 24x7 drinking water on tap, pollution down by 300%.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised a set of promises — what he called a “10-point guarantee card” — to voters, offering free power, 24-hour drinking water on tap and a world-class education to every child. Along with it, he promised a clean environment, including a clean Yamuna and housing to every slum dweller.

Talking to reporters, Mr Kejriwal said: “This is not our manifesto. This is two steps ahead of it. These are issues that affect the people of Delhi. We will launch a comprehensive manifesto in 7-10 days. The manifesto will have more things specifically for students, teachers, among others. This will be for everyone.”

The chief minister added: “The Opposition is saying that many of our schemes will only last till March 31, so this is our guarantee that these schemes will continue for the next five years. Twenty-four hour electricity will continue and 200 units of free electricity will continue.” The “guarantee card” also promises over 11,000 buses and to increase the length of the Delhi Metro network to over 500 km.

Mr Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party believes that the implementation of its promise to lower power and water — made ahead of the 2015 elections — has brought it grassroots support in Delhi. Months after coming to power with a record majority, it allowed free power and water — upto 200 units and 20,000 litres.

The AAP feels the other big initiatives — free healthcare through neighbourhood clinics and a revamp of the city’s government schools — advance the winning formula.

This time, in view of the spiralling pollution that turns the city into what he called a “gas chamber” every winter, the AAP says it aims to bring down pollution by “300 per cent”. The guarantee card also indicates the way forward — planting of 2 crore trees. The party also plans to clean up the Yamuna — a goal that has remained elusive for decades.

The AAP had won 67 of the Delhi Assembly’s 70 seats in the 2015 elections. This time, the party is aiming to win all 70 seats. The AAP has already named candidates for all 70 seats, fielding 46 sitting MLAs and 23 new faces. One of the camdidates the party has fielded had lost in the 2015 polls. The Assembly polls in Delhi will be held February 8, and the votes will be counted three days later, on February 11.