‘Sadhana Singh mentally ill’: BSP slams BJP MLA for remarks against Mayawati

ANI
Published : Jan 20, 2019, 11:06 am IST
Uttar Pradesh MLA Sadhana Singh called Mayawati 'a person worse than a eunuch' over SP-BSP alliance.

The SP and the BSP last week announced that they would contest the upcoming 2019 general elections collectively against the BJP. (Photo: File | ANI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh MLA Sadhana Singh is "mentally ill", said BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra, after the MLA from Mughalsarai called Mayawati "a person worse than a eunuch".

While addressing a public gathering, Singh without directly referring to the guest house incident, where Mayawati along with several other BSP leaders was attacked by Samajwadi Party workers, said that a woman who underwent a 'chirharan' (disrobe) is now compromising with the perpetrators. "She is worse than a eunuch," Singh said.

Mishra further asserted that the SP-BSP alliance has rattled the morale of the BJP leaders and that they have lost their mental balance in fear of losing the coming elections.

The SP and the BSP last week announced that they would contest the upcoming 2019 general elections collectively against the BJP.

"The language used by BJP leader Sadhana Singh against our party president Mayawati shows the level of the BJP. This shows that BJP is disappointed and frustrated with the SP-BSP alliance. They have no strength to win even a single seat in Uttar Pradesh,” Mishra said.

He added: “The level of language shows their mental illness. Such people should be admitted to the mental hospital of Agra or Bareli. The people of this country this time will show BJP its real place. They have lost their mental balance in fear of losing the election in Uttar Pradesh."

Sadhana Singh is a member of Uttar Pradesh's 17th Legislative Assembly and represents the Mughalsarai constituency in Chandauli district.

