BJP worried after SP-BSP alliance, says Akhilesh Yadav

Kolkata: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Saturday said the coming together of the SP and the BSP has led to a wave of happiness in the country and left a worried BJP to hold meeting after meeting to devise a strategy to win even one seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at a mega opposition rally here, Mr Yadav also sought to give a reply to the BJP questioning the Opposition parties about their prime ministerial candidate.

“They ask, who is PM candidate of opposition parties... We say people will decide the PM candidate from our side. But from their side, this name (Narendra Modi) has disappointed the country, who is your another name?” Mr Yadav said. He said while Opposition parties have entered into alliance with the common people, the BJP has forged ties with the CBI and the ED.

The SP chief sat on the dais next to BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, who was participating in the rally as a representative of his party chief Mayawati.

Mr Yadav said the people across the country were celebrating the arrival of the New Year and this happiness will increase manifold when they will have a new Prime Minister.