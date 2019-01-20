Amit Shah back home after treatment for swine flu, says ‘thank you’

BJP leader and in-charge of the party's IT cell Amit Malviya said Shah was fine and has returned home from the hospital.

'I have recovered completely by the grace of God and I am back home. I am thankful to each one of you for praying for my recovery,' Amit Shah tweeted.

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah, who was being treated for swine flu at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, was discharged on Sunday.

"Shah was discharged at 10:20 am from AIIMS after recovering from swine flu," said an AIIMS official.

"I have recovered completely by the grace of God and I am back home. I am thankful to each one of you for praying for my recovery," Amit Shah tweeted.

"BJP president Shri Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS. He is fine and back home now. Thanks for all your wishes and messages," Malviya tweeted.

Shah was admitted to AIIMS after complaints of chest congestion and breathing issue on Wednesday.