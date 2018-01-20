UP: 16-yr-old girl commits suicide after harassment, molestation

Two youngsters have been detained for harassing and molesting the teenager in the Jahanabad area at Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh.

'The girl had stopped her studies almost two years ago due to the fear of the arrested youngsters. Even after this, the youngsters put up a shop in front of her house, and continued to molest her,' the police said. (Representational Image)

Fatehpur: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide a day after she was allegedly harassed and molested by two youngsters in the Jahanabad area at Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Both the accused were detained after the minor girl killed herself on Friday, Superintendent of Police Shriparna Ganguli said.

"The 16-year-old committed suicide after she returned to her home following a medical examination on Friday. Two youngsters have been detained," Ganguli said.

Citing a complaint filed by the father of the deceased, the SP said, "The girl had stopped her studies almost two years ago due to the fear of the arrested youngsters. Even after this, the youngsters put up a shop in front of her house, and continued to molest her. Almost two days ago (Thursday), when the teenaged girl had gone out of the house to relieve herself, both the youngsters tried to rape her."

The body of the minor girl was sent for postmortem, Ganguli said, adding "A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act and various sections of the IPC."