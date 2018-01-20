The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 | Last Update : 08:08 AM IST

India, All India

Sanjay Leela Bhansali invites Karni Sena for pre-screeing of ‘Padmaavat’

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published : Jan 20, 2018, 8:15 pm IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2018, 8:15 pm IST

Founder of Karni Sena said he might see the film on a condition that it would be shown to all those people who were not shown earlier.

Following the repeated and continued protests against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Padmaavat’, the Bhansali Productions has sent a letter to Shree Rajput Karni Sena and Shree Rajput Sabha, inviting them to watch the film. (Photo: File)
 Following the repeated and continued protests against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Padmaavat’, the Bhansali Productions has sent a letter to Shree Rajput Karni Sena and Shree Rajput Sabha, inviting them to watch the film. (Photo: File)

Jaipur: Despite tough stance maintained by Rajput Karni Sena, there is flicker of hope of a thaw between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajput organisations protesting against release of his controversial film ‘Padmaavat’ on coming Friday.  

Though, founder of Rajput Karni Sena Lokendra Singh Kalvi rejected Bhansali’s invitation describing it a “drama”, he said that he might see the film on a condition that his advise would be accepted and the film would be shown to all those people who were not shown earlier. 

“We had sent names of nine historians but only three were invited. If they call all these people and assure to make changes as advised, we can accept the invitation,” Lokendra Singh Kalvi said.

Following the repeated and continued protests against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Padmaavat’, the Bhansali Productions has sent a letter to Shree Rajput Karni Sena and Shree Rajput Sabha, inviting them to watch the film. 

The letter also states that there is no dream sequence or love scene in the movie between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. The letter also stated that the honour and valour of Padmavati has been portrayed with utmost dignity and respect. 

However, speaking to media on Saturday, Kalvi said that it was a drama and refused to call of proposed ‘Bharat Bandh’ of January 25. 

“The invitation has come when decks have been cleared for the release of the film. It is a drama to malign Rajput Karni Sena. He wants to show that he tried to resolve our grievance by inviting us to watch the film before release but no date was given for pre screening,” Kalvi said.

Meanwhile, Rajput Karni Sena has issued threat to cinema owners if they dared to show the film. 

“It is for them to decide if they wan to celebrate Diwali or want to see Lanka in flames,” said Kalvi. However, he claimed that film Distributors and Film Theatre Associations in Rajasthan have promised the Karni Sena that they would not screen the movie and hold Janta Curfew.

The Rajput leader has also asked the state government to ensure that CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi does not come to Jaipur. He is slated to participate in Jaipur Literature Festival on January 28.

Tags: rajput karni sena, sanjay leela bhansali, padmaavat, lokendra singh kalvi, cbfc, jaipur literature festival
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Latest WhatsApp beta gets notification channel support

2

US tests nuclear power system to sustain astronauts on Mars

3

Xiaomi to expand store network in Indian tussle with Samsung

4

Dead woman 'gives birth' to stillborn ten days after she died

5

Twinkle at Oxford: Hope ‘Padman’ is a movement where biology doesn’t embarass women

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham