Sanjay Leela Bhansali invites Karni Sena for pre-screeing of ‘Padmaavat’

Jaipur: Despite tough stance maintained by Rajput Karni Sena, there is flicker of hope of a thaw between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajput organisations protesting against release of his controversial film ‘Padmaavat’ on coming Friday.

Though, founder of Rajput Karni Sena Lokendra Singh Kalvi rejected Bhansali’s invitation describing it a “drama”, he said that he might see the film on a condition that his advise would be accepted and the film would be shown to all those people who were not shown earlier.

“We had sent names of nine historians but only three were invited. If they call all these people and assure to make changes as advised, we can accept the invitation,” Lokendra Singh Kalvi said.

Following the repeated and continued protests against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Padmaavat’, the Bhansali Productions has sent a letter to Shree Rajput Karni Sena and Shree Rajput Sabha, inviting them to watch the film.

The letter also states that there is no dream sequence or love scene in the movie between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. The letter also stated that the honour and valour of Padmavati has been portrayed with utmost dignity and respect.

However, speaking to media on Saturday, Kalvi said that it was a drama and refused to call of proposed ‘Bharat Bandh’ of January 25.

“The invitation has come when decks have been cleared for the release of the film. It is a drama to malign Rajput Karni Sena. He wants to show that he tried to resolve our grievance by inviting us to watch the film before release but no date was given for pre screening,” Kalvi said.

Meanwhile, Rajput Karni Sena has issued threat to cinema owners if they dared to show the film.

“It is for them to decide if they wan to celebrate Diwali or want to see Lanka in flames,” said Kalvi. However, he claimed that film Distributors and Film Theatre Associations in Rajasthan have promised the Karni Sena that they would not screen the movie and hold Janta Curfew.

The Rajput leader has also asked the state government to ensure that CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi does not come to Jaipur. He is slated to participate in Jaipur Literature Festival on January 28.