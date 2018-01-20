Karni Sena turns to Prasoon Joshi, won’t let him enter Jaipur

Mr Gogamedi has requested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene in the matter and appealed to him to ban the film.

Jaipur: Unhappy with CBFC clearance to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmaavat, fringe organisation Shri Rajput Karni Sena has declared that it will not allow CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi to enter Jaipur. Joshi who is a regular face at Jaipur Literature Festival is, scheduled to participate in a session Main aur Woh: Conversations with Myself'at the fest on January 28.

“Those supporting release of the film or saying anything in support of the film will never be allowed to get into Jaipur,” Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, president of Shri Rajput Karni Sena, said in a video message. The name change of the film from Padmavati to Padmavaat doesn't appeal to us. We want a total ban on the film, he said.

Mr Gogamedi was last year caught on camera in a sting operation assuring protection of film sets and ensuring publicity in exchange of money from decoy producer for a film similar to Padmaavat.

He accused Bhansali of goimng back on his promise of pre-screening of the film to the community.

Mr Gogamedi has requested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene in the matter and appealed to him to ban the film. He said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) comes under the central government and hence the government should take action to ban the film. “Bhansali had promised that the film, once ready, will be first shown to Lokendra Singh Kalvi and other members, but they went ahead and released a trailer and the Ghoomar song without showing it to them, which was wrong,” he complained.