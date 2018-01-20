The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jan 20, 2018

India, China have established mechanisms to resolve any ‘confusion’: MEA

PTI
Published : Jan 20, 2018, 7:51 am IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2018, 7:54 am IST

Earlier in Beijing, China justified its massive construction activities in the Doklam area, describing it as 'legitimate'.

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a stand-off for over two months in 2017 in the Doklam area near Sikkim before
 Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a stand-off for over two months in 2017 in the Doklam area near Sikkim before "disengaging" on August 28. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: India and China have established mechanisms which they use to resolve any "misunderstanding", the external affairs ministry said on Friday and asserted that it was keeping a "constant vigil" on the situation in Doklam.

Responding to questions on reports of Chinese military build-up in the area close to 2017's stand-off site, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar referred to the ministry's reaction on Friday that "the status quo at the face-off site has not been altered. Any suggestion to the contrary is inaccurate and mischievous."

"We are of course keeping a constant vigil on developments which have a bearing on India's national security and take all necessary steps to safeguard it. The two sides do have, and have used established mechanisms to resolve any misunderstanding," Kumar said.

The spokesperson also refused to comment on the Army chief's remarks. The Army chief had said that China has carried out some "temporary" infrastructure development in the area.

Earlier in Beijing, China justified its massive construction activities in the Doklam area, describing it as "legitimate" and which were aimed at improving the lives of its troops and the people living on its own territory.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang's also said, "China's position on the Donglong (Doklam) area is quite clear. Donglong always belonged to China and always under China's effective jurisdiction. There is no dispute in this regard."

Lu made these comments in response to reports that it was building a huge military complex close to the site of the Doklam standoff.

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a stand-off for over two months in 2017 in the Doklam area near Sikkim before "disengaging" on August 28.

