The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 20, 2017 | Last Update : 01:31 AM IST

India, All India

Rajnath Singh seeks Nagaland CM help on Manipur

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jan 20, 2017, 12:24 am IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2017, 12:23 am IST

People familiar with the matter said Mr Zeliang highlighted grievances of Naga leaders in Manipur.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: Union home minister Rajnath Singh has sought the intervention of Nagaland chief minister T.R. Zeliang to resolve the economic blockade in Manipur called by Naga groups.

Mr Singh asked Mr Zeliang to convince Naga leaders to call off the blockade in a meeting in New Delhi Wednesday. Manipur chief minister O. Ibobi Singh and his deputy Gaikhangam Gangmei also attended the meeting.

People familiar with the matter said Mr Zeliang highlighted grievances of Naga leaders in Manipur.

However, Ibobi Singh insisted on holding a tripartite meeting with the United Naga Council (UNC), the Manipur government and the Centre in Imphal, the people said. The Manipur chief minister also did not oppose the idea of holding the meeting in New Delhi.

The UNC is an umbrella organisation of Naga groups, protesting against recent creation of new districts in Manipur. The UNC want the meeting be to held in Manipiur’s Senapati district, their stronghold, or Delhi.

The tripartite meeting may take place in New Delhi on January 23, people familiar with the matter said.

The Naga armed group Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muviah) has accused Manipur Police commandos of carrying out an ambush on a convoy of civilian vehicles on NH-37 on January 12, in which one person was killed and three were injured.

Political parties in Manipur are yet to launch electioneering for the March 4 and 8 Assembly elections.

Tags: rajnath singh, t.r. zeliang, o. ibobi singh
Location: India, Nagaland

MOST POPULAR

1

Images of new Rs 500 notes fading in one wash surface

2

Man gets second degree burns after e-cigarette explosion

3

Watch: Baba Ramdev beats Olympic medallist in a wrestling bout

4

In my head, Vin and I are together: Deepika opens up about her chemistry on Ellen's show

5

Karan Johar admits cheating on his show Koffee with Karan

more

Editors' Picks

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The four day festival of the carnival celebrations get locals on the street to party, dance and enjoy good food and music. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians celebrate the carnival with song and dance

Artist Christopher Boffoli uses food to depict fun situations in everyday life in both colourful and monochrome art. The art is a part of his series called 'Food for Thought' from his project 'Big Appetites. (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)'

Seattle artist makes quirky 'food art'

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham