Rajnath Singh seeks Nagaland CM help on Manipur

People familiar with the matter said Mr Zeliang highlighted grievances of Naga leaders in Manipur.

Guwahati: Union home minister Rajnath Singh has sought the intervention of Nagaland chief minister T.R. Zeliang to resolve the economic blockade in Manipur called by Naga groups.

Mr Singh asked Mr Zeliang to convince Naga leaders to call off the blockade in a meeting in New Delhi Wednesday. Manipur chief minister O. Ibobi Singh and his deputy Gaikhangam Gangmei also attended the meeting.

People familiar with the matter said Mr Zeliang highlighted grievances of Naga leaders in Manipur.

However, Ibobi Singh insisted on holding a tripartite meeting with the United Naga Council (UNC), the Manipur government and the Centre in Imphal, the people said. The Manipur chief minister also did not oppose the idea of holding the meeting in New Delhi.

The UNC is an umbrella organisation of Naga groups, protesting against recent creation of new districts in Manipur. The UNC want the meeting be to held in Manipiur’s Senapati district, their stronghold, or Delhi.

The tripartite meeting may take place in New Delhi on January 23, people familiar with the matter said.

The Naga armed group Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muviah) has accused Manipur Police commandos of carrying out an ambush on a convoy of civilian vehicles on NH-37 on January 12, in which one person was killed and three were injured.

Political parties in Manipur are yet to launch electioneering for the March 4 and 8 Assembly elections.