Murthal gangrape: Enough evidence availbale, HC raps Haryana police

The HC also asked the police to bring the culprits to justice to instil public confidence.

The report filed by the Haryana police denied the charges of molestation and gangrape during the intervening night of February 22/23 at Murthal in Sonipat district. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: Rapping up the Haryana police for denying that any rapes took place at Murthal in Sonipat during the Jat agitation last year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday said that there was enough evidence to prove that women were raped.

According to reports, the court cited the recovery of women’s underwear and witness accounts, and claimed that there was enough evidence to prove that rapes had indeed taken place during the Jat quota agitation that happened early last year. The HC also asked the Special Investigation Team constituted by the state government to bring the culprits to justice to instil public confidence.

One of the witness statements read that "three-four boys dragged a girl from her hair and arm near a car ahead of his vehicle to bushes near Sukhdev Dhaba. She was screaming for help."

The High Court had taken suo motu note of the matter after a report in a local daily on the alleged rapes. The bench had appointed senior advocate Anupam Gupta as amicus curiae to assist the court in this matter.

Next hearing of the case is on February 28.