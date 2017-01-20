Indian youth have resisted radicalisation, says PM Modi

Mr Modi said this while meeting a delegation of Muslim Ulemas.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Indian youth for resisting radicalisation and asserted that the country’s culture, traditions and social fabric will never allow the nefarious designs of the terrorists or their sponsors to succeed.

"The delegation congratulated the Prime Minister on the steps taken by the Union government for inclusive growth, socio-economic and educational empowerment of all sections of the society including minorities," the statement added.

“The delegation congratulated the Prime Minister on the steps taken by the Union government for inclusive growth, socio-economic and educational empowerment of all sections of the society including minorities,” the statement added.

“The Prime Minister said that youth in India has successfully resisted radicalisation, which has affected several parts of the world today,” it said.

The credit for this must go to the “long, shared heritage of our people” and that “it is now our collective responsibility to take this heritage forward”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the delegation.