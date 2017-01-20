The Asian Age | News

Indian youth have resisted radicalisation, says PM Modi

Published : Jan 20, 2017, 12:54 am IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Indian youth for resisting radicalisation and asserted that the country’s culture, traditions and social fabric will never allow the nefarious designs of the terrorists or their sponsors to succeed.

Mr Modi said this while meeting a delegation of Muslim Ulemas. He told them that it was “our collective responsibility” to take this heritage forward, a PMO statement issued after the meeting said.

“The delegation congratulated the Prime Minister on the steps taken by the Union government for inclusive growth, socio-economic and educational empowerment of all sections of the society including minorities,” the statement added.

“The Prime Minister said that youth in India has successfully resisted radicalisation, which has affected several parts of the world today,” it said.

The credit for this must go to the “long, shared heritage of our people” and that “it is now our collective responsibility to take this heritage forward”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the delegation.

