The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 20, 2017 | Last Update : 06:04 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi’s Police Commissioner Alok Verma is new CBI chief

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Jan 20, 2017, 5:22 am IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2017, 5:20 am IST

Currently Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer of 1984 batch, is holding additional charge of director CBI.

Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma
 Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma

New Delhi: Delhi police commissioner Alok Kumar Verma has been appointed director of the country’s premier investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation. The post of director CBI was lying vacant for over a month following Anil Sinha’s retirement on December 2.

Currently Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer of 1984 batch, is holding additional charge of director CBI.

This newspaper had first reported on December 26, 2016, that Mr Verma was the front-runner for the post. Mr Verma is the second Delhi police commissioner to become director CBI after Raja Vijay Karan.   

Mr Verma’s name was cleared by a three-member selection panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

CJI Kharge is understood to have recorded his dissent note on Mr Verma’s name during the meeting of the selection committee held on January 16, on the ground that the officer had never served in CBI.

Mr Verma made it to the top post in the premier investigating agency pipping a number of contenders, including director general of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Krishna Choudhary, director general of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Archana Ramasundram and Maharashtra’s director general of police S.C. Mathur.

“The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved the appointment of Verma as the new CBI director. His appointment will be for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of his office,” said the press release issued by the department of personnel and training.

Mr Verma, 59, a 1979 batch IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, took over as Delhi police commissioner on February 29, 2016.

Mr Verma, 59, who belongs to Delhi, has worked in various positions with Delhi police, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Mizoram and in the Intelligence Bureau. Before being appointed Delhi’s police commissioner, he was director general of Tihar prisons here. Mr Verma is the 27th director (including two acting chiefs) of the CBI.

Tags: alok kumar verma, cbi, jagdish singh khehar, rakesh asthana
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Images of new Rs 500 notes fading in one wash surface

2

Man gets second degree burns after e-cigarette explosion

3

Watch: Baba Ramdev beats Olympic medallist in a wrestling bout

4

In my head, Vin and I are together: Deepika opens up about her chemistry on Ellen's show

5

Karan Johar admits cheating on his show Koffee with Karan

more

Editors' Picks

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham