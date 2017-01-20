The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 20, 2017 | Last Update : 04:40 PM IST

India, All India

Decision on Jallikattu issue in couple of days: Govt

PTI
Published : Jan 20, 2017, 3:33 pm IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2017, 3:34 pm IST

'By today evening or tomorrow, we will able to reach some conclusion on the Jallikattu issue,' said Environment Minister Anil Dave.

Students protest against the ban on Jallikattu at Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)
 Students protest against the ban on Jallikattu at Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The Centre wants a "permanent" solution to the Jallikattu issue and the proposal submitted by the Tamil Nadu government is being vetted by various ministries after which a final decision will be taken within a "day or two", Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave said on Friday.

"Today the Home Minister has received a proposal from Tamil Nadu government. The entire proposal is under consideration. Different ministries are giving a thought to it. The paper is on way to the Environment Ministry. I am sure within the shortest time we will be able to reach on the final decision," he told reporters.

He said that during the meeting of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam with Prime Minister on Thursday, the latter had appreciated the sentiments and cultural values of different cultural sports particularly Jallikattu.

Appreciating the patience of people of the state and the way the entire movement for Jallikattu is being carried forward in a peaceful way, Dave said that the entire process should be done in a "thorough" manner and there should be no "lacuna".

Asked whether the Ministry is also thinking of excluding bulls from the list of animals prohibited from being exhibited or trained as performing animals, Dave said, "If (I) tell you everything now, what will be left for later."

"Paper (TN government proposal) is on way. The moment it will come, within the shortest time, it will be sent back to the Home Ministry (from our side). We are ready for that," he said.

"By today evening or tomorrow, we will able to reach on some conclusion where we can have concrete structure in front of the Jallikattu lovers... Everything should be done constructively. Half heartedly it should not be done. We will be able to bring everything in front of you in the shortest possible time," he said.

Asked whether the Environment Ministry will amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Dave said that he had kept "all the cards close to him".

"We have waited for so long. Let us wait for a couple of days. Half picture or some curtain raiser may not lead to success. There must be proper protection of the cultural values of TN people and we are there with them. We are looking at a permanent solution," he said.

Without naming anybody, he, however, blamed the previous UPA government for including bulls in the list of animals prohibited from being exhibited or trained as performing animals.

"Nothing would have happened if in 2011 somebody had not put the name of bulls in the list of performing animals. We would not have been sitting here. It all started in 2011. That created the whole problem. Those who are asking xyz questions, they should know where they were at different moments," he said.

Tags: jallikattu, jallikattu ban, jallikattu protests, anil dave

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's how PornHub is helping blind people enjoy porn

2

There is still a lingering issue I have with Amitabh Bachchan: Rishi Kapoor

3

We have by far the highest IQ of any Cabinet ever: Donald Trump

4

Fan slammed by Mia Khalifa for her face inked on leg

5

Dharamsala becomes the second capital of Himachal Pradesh

more

Editors' Picks

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham