Watch: BJP pulls out an old video of Manmohan Singh on Citizenship law

The BJP used that video to call out the Congress, which is aggressively protesting against the citizenship law.

Senior BJP leader LK Advani, then Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, was seated in the government benches. (Photo: SCreengrab)

New Delhi: Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Act, the BJP leaders on Thursday circulated an old video of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaking in support of citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The BJP released archive footage from Parliament in 2003 of Manmohan Singh speaking in the Rajya Sabha, apparently on the citizenship law.

Along with the video, the BJP tweeted: "In 2003, speaking in Rajya Sabha, Dr Manmohan Singh, then Leader of Opposition, asked for a liberal approach to granting citizenship to minorities, who are facing persecution, in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan. Citizenship Amendment Act does just that..."

In 2003, speaking in Rajya Sabha, Dr Manmohan Singh, then Leader of Opposition, asked for a liberal approach to granting citizenship to minorities, who are facing persecution, in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan. Citizenship Amendment Act does just that... pic.twitter.com/7BOJJMdkKa — BJP (@BJP4India) December 19, 2019

Manmohan Singh was heard saying: "While I am on this subject, Madam, I would like to say something, about the treatment of refugees. After the partition of our country, the minorities in countries like Bangladesh, have faced persecution, and it is our moral obligation that if circumstances force people, these unfortunate people, to seek refuge in our country, our approach to granting citizenship to these unfortunate persons should be more liberal."

