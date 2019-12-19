Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 | Last Update : 04:59 AM IST

India, All India

Massive protests against CAA nationwide today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 19, 2019, 3:30 am IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2019, 3:30 am IST

The marches from Red Fort and Mandi House will merge at Shaheed Park, and the Jamia group too will join them.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh joins students and activists during a protest against NRC and CAA at Iqbal Maidan in Bhopal on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh joins students and activists during a protest against NRC and CAA at Iqbal Maidan in Bhopal on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Nationwide protests are due to be held on Thursday by different groups and various political parties to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), and to express solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU students who faced police brutality in New Delhi on Sunday.

In New Delhi alone three protest-cum-solidarity marches will take place. Protests are going to be held in Bhubaneswar (at 10am and 7pm), Hyderabad (10.30am), Bengaluru (11am), Kolkata (12pm), Bhopal (2pm), Lucknow (2pm), Nagpur (2pm), Chennai (3pm), Mumbai (4pm), and Pune (4.30pm).

Actor Farhan Akhtar tweeted a poster that gave details of why the CAA and NRC had to be removed, and adding: “See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai... The time to protest on social media alone is over.”

In New Delhi, the Left parties have planned a big protest from Mandi House at 12 noon with a public meeting followed by a procession at Shaheed Park. All major leaders of the Left parties will participate; while another protest march will begin from Red Fort and end at Shaheed Park at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. Besides, a third protest-cum-solidarity march will take place at Jamia Nagar at around 11.30 am.

“The students of Jamia braved and stood up in the most adverse situations. We can at least stand in solidarity and send a strong message. We will form a human chain in front of the residents of Jamia Nagar and the students of Jamia when they perform the post-noon namaz at 1 pm. The message must go out that ‘We, The People of India’ stand as one with our brothers and sisters,” said one call for the solidarity march at Jamia. This group will end the meeting by reading out loud the Preamble to the Indian Constitution.

Besides the Left parties, organisations like Gandhi Peace Foundation, Khudai Khudmadgar, NAPM — Medha Patkar, ICLU, IYC, SFI, DU, AISA, other collectives and student unions are also expected to join the protest.

The marches from Red Fort and Mandi House will merge at Shaheed Park, and the Jamia group too will join them.

“The attacks on youth, specially at a time when there are no jobs and there is a severe economic slowdown, shows that the government is trying to drag back the country. Tomorrow we request you all to come and participate in the protest demonstration. And this would merge with other demonstrations to put pressure on the government to roll back the CAA and NRC,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

The situation in certain parts of New Delhi are tense, but under control. On Wednesday, the police held a flag march at Seelampur, while high vigil is on at Jamia.

Meanwhile, asserting that “secularism and tolerance is in the DNA of the majority community in India”, minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said there was a misinformation campaign going on against the CAA. He added there was no threat to the citizenship of any Indian Muslim or any other citizen.

“The Citizenship Act is to provide citizenship and not to take away the citizenship of any person. The minorities in India are an equal partner in the development process. We have to defeat this conspiracy to create confusion by people who are mixing the Citizenship Act and NRC,” said Mr Naqvi.

Addressing a “Minorities Day” event organised by the National Commission for Minorities, Mr Naqvi said that “those who are trying to hijack peace through rumours and mala fide misinformation should understand their conspiracy will fail. Satyamev Jayte will defeat political propaganda of Jhuthmev Jayte.”

Without naming any party, the Union minister said those defeated by the prajatantra (democracy) are trying to disturb the atmosphere of harmony and trust in the country through gundatantra (anarchy). We have to defeat such elements through the strength of democracy and harmony,” Mr Naqvi said.

Tags: citizenship (amendment) act, national register of citizens
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor, Kishore, Kidwai to get Sahitya Akademi

Security personnel keep vigil outside Jama Masjid in Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/File)

After 134 days, prayers held at Jama Masjid in Srinagar

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. (File photo)

IISc research may help prevent viral ailments

Cases were filed against ten students on charges of obstructing officials from discharging their duties and violating discipline of the university. (Representational Image)

Twitter posts by 2 professors trigger stir in MP university

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham