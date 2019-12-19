Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 | Last Update : 01:45 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: ANI | Twitter) CAA protests LIVE: Phone shut down in parts of Delhi, protesters detained in India
 
India, All India

Certain elements trying to use our borders with Nepal, Bhutan to enter India: Shah

PTI
Published : Dec 19, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2019, 12:14 pm IST

Addressing the 56th raising day of the SSB, Shah said India enjoys very cordial relations with Nepal and Bhutan.

"However, certain elements, who don't want to see peace in India, have been trying to use these two borders to enter the country," he said. (Photo: ANI)
 "However, certain elements, who don't want to see peace in India, have been trying to use these two borders to enter the country," he said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that certain elements who don't want to see peace in India have been trying to use its borders with Nepal and Bhutan to enter the country.

Addressing the 56th raising day of the SSB, Shah said India enjoys very cordial relations with Nepal and Bhutan.

"However, certain elements, who don't want to see peace in India, have been trying to use these two borders to enter the country," he said.

The SSB guards the Indo-Nepal and the Indo-Bhutan borders.

The home minister said the country's 130 crore people are sleeping peacefully because the border guarding forces are protecting the country and serving in hostile environment from minus 37 degrees Celsius to 46 degrees Celsius.

Shah said the Narendra Modi government will make sure within one to one-and-half years that jawans of all border guarding forces get to spend at least 100 days with their children and families.

Tags: amit shah, indo-bhutan border, narendra modi, modi government
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

'Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi came together to form a government and form a new Maharashtra. A new Maharashtra is being built with high values of democratic principles,' Thackeray said. (Photo: ANI)

'New Maharashtra' of high democratic principles is being built: Aaditya Thackeray

'We are being detained,' CPI general Secretary D Raja told reporters. (Photo: Twitter | @Bipin_Rajmp)

Anti-CAA protest: Left leaders detained at Mandi House

'We conveyed that the extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements and incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pakistani leaders is not conducive to peace,' Singh told reporters at the conclusion of the talks. (Photo: Twitter | @rajnathsingh)

'Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace': Rajnath Singh

Reacting to his detention, Guha said it was

Historian Ramachandra Guha detained for protesting against Citizenship Act

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham