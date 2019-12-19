CAA protests LIVE: Several protesters detained in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Rallies will be held in Mumbai at 4 pm, in Chennai at 3 pm, in Bhopal at 2 pm and in Hyd at 4 pm.

Mumbai: Many protests against the new Citizenship law have been planned in more than 10 cities across the country on Thursday. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Lucknow and various parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru. The cities where protests have so far not been disallowed include Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Bhopal.

Read | Nationwide protests planned in 10 cities against Citizenship law

There will be dharnas (sit-in), marches and reading of the Preamble of the Constitution during these protests.

Here are LIVE updates:

11:56 am: Hyderabad: Police detain protestors who were holding demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act near Charminar.

Hyderabad: Police detain protestors who were holding demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act near Charminar. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/5nPiqPr3Kk — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

11:55 am: Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa, at Red Fort said, “We request protest organizers to hold protests at designated places only. I appeal to all to cooperate with the police.”

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

11:35 am: Condemning police action against the protestors across the country, Congress party tweeted, "It is the democratic right of every citizen to protest peacefully against the govt. Imposing #Section144 & internet shutdowns are draconian measures to muzzle citizens by a govt that is terrified of hearing what Indians have to say. BJP should be ashamed."

It is the democratic right of every citizen to protest peacefully against the govt. Imposing #Section144 & internet shutdowns are draconian measures to muzzle citizens by a govt that is terrified of hearing what Indians have to say. BJP should be ashamed.https://t.co/hxlxOdzTzR — Congress (@INCIndia) December 19, 2019

11:30 am: Karnataka: Left parties hold protest in Bengaluru against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC.

Karnataka: Left parties hold protest in Bengaluru against the amended #CitizenshipAct & #NRC. Visuals from Mysore Bank Circle area. Section 144 is imposed in the city. pic.twitter.com/f3LIjzqOHu — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

11:25 am: Yogendra Yadav and historian Ramachandra Guha are among the protestors who have been detained as a part of police crackdown on anti-CAA protests.

11:15 am: Delhi: Large number of protesters in Red Fort area where Section 144 has been imposed.

#WATCH Large number of protesters in Delhi's Red Fort area where Section 144 has been imposed. #CitizenshipAct pic.twitter.com/tH5j4dJjTZ — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

11:05 am: Delhi: Police detain protesters near Red Fort. Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed near Red Fort.

11:00 am: Karnataka: Consortium of Left wing and Muslim organisation hold protest in Kalaburagi. Police have detained more than 20 protesters.

10:35 am: Several routes across the national capital witnessed massive jams, including the busy Delhi-Gurgaon border as the Delhi police barricaded roads and imposed transport restrictions ahead of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

10:30 am: Entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market are closed.

10:25 am: Ahmedabad Police: No permission has been given for rally or protest for today. They request citizens to adhere to law.

10:20 am: Police imposes prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 near Red Fort amid protest against amended Citizenship Act: Officials.

10:10 am: DMRC: Entry and exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations.

"Entry and exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," the DMRC tweeted. Gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Munirka were also closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations, it said.

09:45 am: Delhi Police said permission has not been granted for the march to be held under the banner of 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' against Citizenship Amendment Act from Lal Quila to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park (ITO) at 11:30 am today.

09:30 am: Bengaluru: Police deployed in Town Hall area as a 'bandh' has been called by consortium of Left wing and Muslim organisations in Karnataka on Thursday in protest against Citizenship Act and NRC. Section 144 has been imposed throughout Bengaluru including Rural District from 6 am today for the next 3 days.