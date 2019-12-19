Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 | Last Update : 01:45 PM IST

Anti-CAA protest: Left leaders detained at Mandi House

PTI
Published : Dec 19, 2019, 1:09 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2019, 1:09 pm IST

Scores of agitators were detained at the Red Fort where another protest by students and activists was set to begin.

'We are being detained,' CPI general Secretary D Raja told reporters. (Photo: Twitter | @Bipin_Rajmp)
New Delhi: Left leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained at Mandi House here during an anti-Citizenship Act protest on Thursday for defying prohibitory orders imposed by the Delhi Police in the area.

"We are being detained," CPI general Secretary D Raja told PTI just before he was put into a bus by the police.

Earlier, scores of agitators were detained at the Red Fort where another protest by students and activists was set to begin.

Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was among those detained there, officials said.

Tags: citizenship amendment act, sitaram yechury, nilotpal basu, mandi house, left, protests
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

'Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi came together to form a government and form a new Maharashtra. A new Maharashtra is being built with high values of democratic principles,' Thackeray said. (Photo: ANI)

'New Maharashtra' of high democratic principles is being built: Aaditya Thackeray

'New Maharashtra' of high democratic principles is being built: Aaditya Thackeray

'We conveyed that the extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements and incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pakistani leaders is not conducive to peace,' Singh told reporters at the conclusion of the talks. (Photo: Twitter | @rajnathsingh)

'Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace': Rajnath Singh

'Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace': Rajnath Singh

Reacting to his detention, Guha said it was

Historian Ramachandra Guha detained for protesting against Citizenship Act

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait adjourned the matter after convict Pawan Kumar Gupta's lawyer, advocate A P Singh, sought time to file fresh documents. (Photo: File | PTI)

Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC adjourns convict's plea claiming he was juvenile

Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC adjourns convict's plea claiming he was juvenile

