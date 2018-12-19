The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 | Last Update : 05:38 PM IST

India, All India

Woke up Chief Ministers, next is 'sleeping' PM, tweets Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published : Dec 19, 2018, 3:23 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2018, 3:23 pm IST

Rahul claimed both states made move under pressure from Cong, which immediately after forming govts in MP and C'garh waived farm loans.

Gandhi's comment came a day after he said he would not let PM Modi sleep till a loan waiver is given to all farmers. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Gandhi's comment came a day after he said he would not let PM Modi sleep till a loan waiver is given to all farmers. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his party had managed to wake up the chief ministers of Assam and Gujarat to grant farm loan waivers and will rouse a "sleeping" Prime Minister Narendra Modi too.

Gandhi's comment came a day after he said he would not let PM Modi sleep till a loan waiver is given to all farmers.

"The Congress party has managed to wake the CMs of Assam & Gujarat from their deep slumber. PM is still asleep. We will wake him up too," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress president has moved quickly to take credit for any potential farm loan waiver the government may plan ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

There are reports the PM Modi-led BJP dispensation is mulling major relief for farmers but the contours of such relief are not yet known.

Gandhi has been championing the cause of farm loan waivers though he recently said in a press conference that they were not permanent solutions to the farming crisis and technological advances in agriculture in consultation with farmers were needed.

All Congress governments have been promising farm loan waivers within 10 days of coming to power.

Punjab offered one followed by Karnataka which is yet to ensure the real benefits of waivers reach farmers.

Now, the Chhattisgarh and the Madhya Pradesh governments have also declared waivers.

"We said our governments will waive loans in 10 days. In MP and Chhattisgarh, it has taken less than six hours," Gandhi said on Tuesday.

He also said if PM Modi doesn't grant a waiver on farm loans, his party will make the promise in its 2019 Lok Sabha poll manifesto.

On Tuesday, the BJP government in Assam announced the approval of Rs 600 crore farm loan waivers, which it said will benefit around eight lakh farmers of the state.

The same day, the party's government in Gujarat announced a complete waiver of Rs 625 crore in unpaid electricity bills, under its one-time settlement scheme for over six lakh people living in rural parts of the state.

Tags: rahul gandhi, pm modi, farmers' loan, 2019 lok sabha polls, assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

2

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

3

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

4

Apple MacBook Air 2018 review: A long-awaited fresh Air

5

Royal staff name Meghan and Harry 'Monica and Chandler' from Friends for controlling nature

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham