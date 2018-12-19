The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 | Last Update : 05:38 PM IST

India, All India

With teary eyes, Hamid Ansari meets Sushma Swaraj, shares tough phase in Pak

PTI/ANI
Published : Dec 19, 2018, 2:25 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2018, 2:25 pm IST

33-year-old Ansari, who returned to India on Tuesday, became emotional while talking about the difficult phase of his life in Pakistan.

Hamid Nihal Ansari, who was accompanied by his mother and other family members, also thanked Sushma Swaraj and the Ministry of External Affairs for persisting with the case and taking it up with Islamabad. (Photo: ANI)
 Hamid Nihal Ansari, who was accompanied by his mother and other family members, also thanked Sushma Swaraj and the Ministry of External Affairs for persisting with the case and taking it up with Islamabad. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Hamid Nihal Ansari, the software engineer who has returned home after spending six years in a Pakistani jail, met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday and narrated his ordeal.

Officials said 33-year-old Ansari, who returned to India on Tuesday, became emotional while talking about the difficult phase of his life in Pakistan.

Ansari, who was accompanied by his mother and other family members, also thanked Swaraj and the Ministry of External Affairs for persisting with the case and taking it up with Islamabad.

Ansari's mother Fauzia thanked Swaraj saying, "Mera Bharat mahaan, meri madam mahaan, sab madam ne hi kiya hai (My India is great, my madam (Sushma Swaraj) is great, it all became possible with the help of madam)."

 

 

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, "Welcome home, son! Indian national, Hamid Ansari returns home after six years of incarceration in Pakistan. EAM @SushmaSwaraj warmly welcomed him in Delhi today."

The Mumbai resident, who returned to India after crossing the Wagah-Attari border, was imprisoned in the Peshawar Central Jail after being sentenced by a military court on December 15, 2015.

According to official sources, India issued 96 notes verbales to Pakistan seeking consular access to Ansari. The decision to release him was on account of relentless pressure from New Delhi, they said.

Shortly before his arrival on Tuesday, Ansari's mother Fauzia Ansari told reporters that the prayers of the family and of all those who wished for his safe return had been answered.

"I am immensely happy today. I don't have words to describe my feelings," she said on Tuesday.

His father, Nihal Ansari, said, "It is a new dawn for us".

Ansari was arrested in 2012 for illegally entering Pakistan from Afghanistan, reportedly to meet a girl he had befriended online.

His jail term ended on December 15 but he was not able to leave for India as his legal documents were not ready.

On Thursday, the Peshawar High Court gave the Pakistan government a month’s deadline to complete his repatriation process.    

In reply to a habeas corpus petition filed by his mother Fauzia Ansari, the high court was informed that he was in custody of the Pakistan Army and was being tried by a military court.

Tags: hamid nihal ansari, sushma swaraj, external affairs minister, wagah-attari border, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

2

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

3

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

4

Apple MacBook Air 2018 review: A long-awaited fresh Air

5

Royal staff name Meghan and Harry 'Monica and Chandler' from Friends for controlling nature

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham