The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 | Last Update : 05:38 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: ISRO signs off 2018 with launch of 'Angry Bird’ GSAT-7A to boost defence

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 19, 2018, 4:31 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2018, 4:43 pm IST

The 2,250-kilogram geostationary satellite is said to give boost to Defence forces' communication capabilities.

GSAT-7A will provide communication services in Ku Band over the Indian region. (Photo: Twitter | @isro)
 GSAT-7A will provide communication services in Ku Band over the Indian region. (Photo: Twitter | @isro)

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday launched the country's newest satellite GSAT-7A from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

The satellite dubbed as ‘Indian Angry Bird’ was launched at 4:10 pm on Wednesday.

With the launch of 'Angry Bird', ISRO signed off 2018.

GSAT-7A, a 2,250-kilogram geostationary communication satellite, is said to boost Defence forces' communication capabilities.

It will provide communication services in Ku Band over the Indian region.

The satellite will also enable the Indian Air Force (IAF) to interlink different ground radar stations, airbases and AWACS aircraft.

GSAT-7A will also boost the India Air Force's network-centric warfare capabilities and enhance its operations globally.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F11 (GSLV-F11) successfully launched GSAT-7A into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

The GSLV-F11 with indigenous cryogenic upper stage has a total of three stages before reaching the destined orbit using the onboard propulsion system.

Though the first stage took place within 20 minutes of the lift-off, it might take one or two days after separation from the launcher to reach its final orbital stage.

This heavyweight communication satellite will provide vital data for hi-tech communication in strategic fields.

 

 

Tags: isro, gsat-7a
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

2

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

3

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

4

Apple MacBook Air 2018 review: A long-awaited fresh Air

5

Royal staff name Meghan and Harry 'Monica and Chandler' from Friends for controlling nature

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham