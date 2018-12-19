The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 | Last Update : 02:13 PM IST

India, All India

Not easy to defeat Virat Kohli and PM Modi: Arun Jaitley

PTI
Published : Dec 19, 2018, 1:23 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2018, 1:41 pm IST

'In both spheres, there are spectacular players -- Virat Kohli and Narendra Modi. And it is not easy to defeat them,' Jaitley said.

At the 'Agenda Aaj Tak', Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a cricket enthusiast and a keen political observer, was asked for his prediction on the general election and the world cup. (Photo: File)
 At the 'Agenda Aaj Tak', Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a cricket enthusiast and a keen political observer, was asked for his prediction on the general election and the world cup. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli are "spectacular" players in their spheres who are not easy to defeat, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday on his prediction for 2019 general election and India's chances of winning the world cup again.

While India will elect a new government before May-end, the national cricket team will go to England and Wales to play Cricket World Cup, kicking off near the same time next year.

At the 'Agenda Aaj Tak', Jaitley, a cricket enthusiast and a keen political observer, was asked for his prediction on the general election and the world cup.

"In both spheres, there are spectacular players -- Virat Kohli and Narendra Modi. And it is not easy to defeat them," he remarked.

He said Team India is "very tough" to defeat the current Indian cricket team in the short form of the game.

On elections, he said the 'Mahagathbandhan' or grand-alliance of opposition parties was a failed idea as "no country will jump in to commit suicide" by electing a combination "which does not have stability or ideology" or has no certainty of the leader.

He accused Congress President Rahul Gandhi of "lying" on Rafale fighter jet deal and fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in the country for defaulting on bank loans.

"I will only say that he (Rahul Gandhi) lied on both the issues (Rafale and Mallya). Lie is short lived and if you want to do serious politics (and) have credibility, it is important that you understand the seriousness of issues. This is a must for him to have a long run in politics," he said.

He accused the previous Congress-led UPA government of not doing enough to provide the fighter aircraft that Indian Air Force needed and said the deal negotiated by the present BJP-led NDA government is cheaper than the previous one.

"If we have combat aircraft which can fire from 100 km distance at the target, then the (Kargil) war would have ended in lesser time," he said.

The government is getting Rafale jets at 9 per cent cheaper rate than barebone jets negotiated under the deal by the UPA government and 20 per cent cheaper than weaponised one, he said.

"It is a matter of shame that the Air Force raised the demand for combat aircraft in 2001 (when NDA was in power) and till 2014, it did not happen. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) told the French President that we will buy it at terms and conditions lower than the earlier one (the previously negotiated deal)," he said.

When asked about Congress' demand for a Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) on Rafale deal, he said the pricing details were given to the Supreme Court which said that the process has been followed.

"The Supreme Court said offset was decided by Dassault (the French firm manufacturing Rafale fighter jets). Parliamentary committees have a history of being split on partisan lines. We have a majority there. But to conduct a farce which will only delay something which is inherently required in national security and after the Supreme Court judgement, there is no occasion for the matter to be called into or investigated," he said.

On the Supreme Court judgment stating that the deal has been examined by the CAG and is now before Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament as opposed to the fact that CAG is yet to give its report, Jaitley said the government in its submissions to the apex court stated the correct facts.

"There is a matter pending in the CAG and if there is an ambiguity in the order, (like) I have seen in hundreds of cases as a lawyer... you mention that to the court the next day and clarify the ambiguity," he said.

"So if ambiguity is the best argument of Rahul Gandhi, then obviously he has no damn case," Jaitley said.

Tags: pm modi, arun jaitley, virat kohli, 2019 lok sabha election, 2019 cricket world cup
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

2

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

3

Apple MacBook Air 2018 review: A long-awaited fresh Air

4

Royal staff name Meghan and Harry 'Monica and Chandler' from Friends for controlling nature

5

Nokia 8.1 review: Style meets substance

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham