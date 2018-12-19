The Asian Age | News



Bulandshahr violence political conspiracy; will ensure peace: Yogi Adityanath

PTI
Published : Dec 19, 2018, 3:31 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2018, 3:31 pm IST

The chief minister had earlier termed the Bulandshahr incidents an accident.

Lucknow: Hitting back at the opposition which stalled the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh legislature over the issue of law and order, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday the Bulandshahr violence, was a "political conspiracy" hatched by those who have lost political ground.

The entire Question Hour was washed out in both the Houses of the state legislature amid uproar and sloganeering by the opposition Samajwadi Party and the Congress over various issues, including the plight of farmers and the law-and-order situation in the state, that led to repeated adjournments.

"The December 3 (Bulandshahr) violence is a political conspiracy (hatched) by those who have lost political ground," he told reporters after the Assembly was adjourned for the day amid opposition ruckus.

"It was a political conspiracy which has been exposed... peace and order will be maintained at all cost... the administration and government have repulsed the designs (of conspirators) sternly," Adityanath said.

The Bulandshahr violence, which occurred over an incident of alleged cow slaughter, claimed two lives including that of a police inspector.

Responding to questions on the issue, Adityanath said those whose political ground has receded are embracing each other to hide their shortcomings.

Wednesday was the second day of the brief winter session of the state legislature spread over four sittings.

Both the Assembly and the Legislative Council were adjourned on the first day of the current session Tuesday after condoling the deaths of former chief minister N D Tiwari, BJP legislator Patel Ram Kumar Verma and Union minister Ananth Kumar.

Tags: yogi adityanath, bulandshahr violence, cow slaughter
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

