AIADMK expels TN deputy CM O Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja

Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 | Last Update : 08:43 PM IST
Chennai: AIADMK on Wednesday expelled Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja from the primary membership of the party.
O Raja was removed from AIADMK, "for having acted against the party’s principles and ideologies, and for bringing disrepute to the party."
Raja was a former panchayat president of Periyakulam in Theni district. He had contested and won elections for milk cooperative Aavin in Madurai, against wishes of Panneerselvam.
