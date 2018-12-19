The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018

India, All India

After triumph in state polls, Rahul Gandhi holidays in Shimla with sister Priyanka

PTI
Published : Dec 19, 2018, 5:07 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2018, 5:07 pm IST

On their way, they stopped for a few minutes at a 'dhaba' in Solan district for snacks, tea and Maggi noodles, a local leader said.

When some local Congress leaders got news of Rahul Gandhi at the dhaba, they and some women reached there. (Photo: Twitter | @soumodiptoroyy)
 When some local Congress leaders got news of Rahul Gandhi at the dhaba, they and some women reached there. (Photo: Twitter | @soumodiptoroyy)

Shimla: After hectic campaigning for polls in five states, Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her children are holidaying in the picturesque Himachal Pradesh hill station.

Rahul accompanied by Priyanka Vadra arrived in Shimla on Tuesday by road to see the latter's under-construction house at Chharabra, a local Congress leader said.

On their way, they stopped for a few minutes at a 'dhaba' in Solan district for snacks, tea and Maggi noodles, he said.

The visit of Gandhi comes days after the Congress emerged victorious in assembly elections Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

When some local Congress leaders got news of Gandhi at the dhaba, they and some women reached there, he said.

They congratulated the Congress chief on the party's victory in the three states. Gandhi enquired about the political developments in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress leader said.

He said Rahul Gandhi told them "I am on a personal visit to Himachal."

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and her children are staying at a hotel in Chharabra, the Congress leader said.

However, Himachal Pradesh Congress president Sukhwinder Sukhu told news agency PTI, "I have no official information about Rahul's visit to Himachal."

Tags: rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi vadra
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla

