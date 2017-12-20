The Asian Age | News

MP: BJP MLA questions Virat Kohli’s patriotism for marrying in Italy

PTI
Published : Dec 19, 2017, 8:56 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2017, 9:00 pm IST

Panna Lal Shakya says Lord Ram got married on this land; Kohli got married in Italy which proves he isn’t patriot.

The Indian cricket captain and Anushka got married at a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, last week. (Photo: PTI)
Guna: A BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday questioned the patriotism of cricketer Virat Kohli for preferring Italy over India to get married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

While inaugurating a 'Skill India Centre' in Guna, the legislator from from Guna, Panna Lal Shakya, told a gathering: "Virat earned money in India... But he didn't find any place to marry in the country. Is Hindustan untouchable?"

He went on to add, "Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Vikramaditya, Yudhishthir got married on this land. You all must have got married here. None of us goes to a foreign country to get married ... (Kohli) earned money here and spent billions there (Italy)... (he) doesn't have any respect for the country. This proves he is not a patriot."

The Indian cricket captain and Anushka got married at a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, last week.

Shakya said that the training (imparted at Skill India Centre) would be useless, if the trainees would not work in India.

"After getting trained, you all should work here in the country. This would be the biggest national service. Otherwise, earn money and go to Italy to marry like Virat, enjoy picnic and come back," he said.

He even said that dancers from Italy become millionaires in India.

"If you think minutely, then you will know that the dancers of Italy become millionaires here and you are taking country's money there. Then what will you give to the country? Howsoever big one may be, he can't become our ideal person.

Our ideal person is one who is honest to the country and earns money through hard work," Shakya said.

Tags: panna lal shakya, bjp mla, virat kohli, anushka sharma
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Guna

