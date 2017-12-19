The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 | Last Update : 09:37 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: Army brings 2 JeM militants down in overnight encounter

PTI
Published : Dec 19, 2017, 9:10 am IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2017, 1:21 pm IST

The firing continued overnight and the bodies of two killed militants were recovered- one foreign and one local Jaish terrorist.

The search operation turned into an encounter as militants opened firing towards the security forces, an Army official said. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 The search operation turned into an encounter as militants opened firing towards the security forces, an Army official said. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Srinagar: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army, police and CRPF, said the Inspector General of Police, Muneer Khan.

The Kashmir IG said that two jawans also got injured during the course of the operation.

"The militants firing continued till morning which was replied by the forces. In the morning, bodies of two militants - one foreign and one local Jaish militant - were recovered. We also looked for the third militant, but I think before the cordon was laid he must have escaped. It was group of Jaish militants," he said.

He further said that the operation that began on Monday night had been concluded.

Khan said that the operation was launched after getting information regarding the presence of militants in the Shopian area.

"Yesterday in the evening, we received an information regarding the presence of Jaish-e-Mohammad militants in the Shopian area. The information was further developed and it was confirmed that militants were there. A joint operation was conducted by the army (44 Rashtriya Rifles), Shopian police and CRPF. As soon as the security force reached there, militants opened fire and entered into two houses," he added.

Tags: encounter in j&k, two militants killed, indian army, unidentified militants
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Why dementia is more prevalent in rural areas

2

Boy is born with parasitic penis on back

3

Wasn't talking about Sunita Rajwar, Nawazuddin responds to first girlfriend's legal notice

4

Facebook reveals data on copyright and trademark complaints

5

Apple ups iPhone prices in India as tax increase makes imports costlier

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham