The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 | Last Update : 09:36 PM IST

India, All India

Jaitley for special courts to try politicians, says lawmakers must be above doubt

PTI
Published : Dec 19, 2017, 2:07 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2017, 2:10 pm IST

SC has recently directed the Centre to set up fast-track courts to deal exclusively with criminal cases involving political persons.

As elected representatives law makers can not say that their trial should be delayed, he said, asking political parties to rise and set an example. (Photo: File)
 As elected representatives law makers can not say that their trial should be delayed, he said, asking political parties to rise and set an example. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday stoutly defended the move to set up fast-track courts for dealing exclusively with criminal cases against politicans, saying law makers should take the lead in setting an example.

Responding to opposition concerns in the Rajya Sabha over the message setting up of special courts to try politicians will send, he said Caesar's wife must be above suspicion.

Jaitley, who is also the Leader of the House, said he was of the personal opinion that like Caesar's wife, law makers should be above suspicion.

As elected representatives, can law makers say that their trial should be delayed, he said, asking political parties to rise and set an example.

"You are class apart... you are law makers. You should set the example," he said.

Earlier, opposition parties led by Congress and SP raised the issue of Supreme Court's recent direction to the Centre to draft a scheme for setting up fast-track courts to deal exclusively with criminal cases involving legislators and political persons.

Raising the issue through a 'point-of-order', Naresh Agrawal (SP) said Article 14 of the Constitution provides for equity before law and elected representatives are on par with other citizens.

While there are no special courts for fast-track trial of terrorists and dreaded criminals, setting up one for elected representatives would create misleading perception about politicians, he said.

He questioned the governmnent's affadivit supporting setting up of the fast-track courts.

Anand Sharma (Cong) said while there is no question of delaying prosecution of anyone, it would tantamount to profiling and excessive vilification of law makers if a perception is created that the fast-track courts are needed for the elected representatives only.

The Government, he said, should ensure that enough funds are allocated for creation of enough courts for fast-track trial of all.

But singling out only the elected representatives will create a public perception that would otherwise have an inherent potential of being abused by the government of the day, he said.

Majeed Memon (NCP) said if certain section is treated separately, it may be bordering on infringment of Article 14.

Speedy justice should be delivered to all citizens, he added.

KTS Tulsi (Nominated) asked who would do justice to the undertrials languishing in jail for 10-15 years.

C M Ramesh (TDP) however supported the fast-track courts saying it was very correct decision.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (TMC) asked if the government would also set up special courts for prosecuting those who have defrauded the country of Rs 8.5 lakh crore.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he will give a ruling on the point of order at an appropriate time.

Tags: arun jaitley, fast track courts, bjp, congress, samajwadi party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Why dementia is more prevalent in rural areas

2

Boy is born with parasitic penis on back

3

Wasn't talking about Sunita Rajwar, Nawazuddin responds to first girlfriend's legal notice

4

Facebook reveals data on copyright and trademark complaints

5

Apple ups iPhone prices in India as tax increase makes imports costlier

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham