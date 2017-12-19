B’luru: 2 kashmiri boys assaulted for not speaking Kannada

24-yr-old student from Kashmir and his elder brother were reportedly beaten up and their vehicle damaged by a group of men on Dec 11.

Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday demanded strict action against those who allegedly assaulted two Kashmiri brothers in Bengaluru for not speaking in Kannada. (Photo: Representational | File)

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday demanded strict action against those who allegedly assaulted two Kashmiri brothers in Bengaluru for not speaking in Kannada.

According to media reports, a 24-year-old hotel-management student from Kashmir and his elder brother were reportedly beaten up and their vehicle damaged by a group of men near a bus stop in north Bengaluru's Sanjay Nagar locality on the night of December 11.

"Very disturbed by the news of 2 brothers from Kashmir being assaulted in Bengaluru. I would urge the authorities to take strict action against the accused," Mufti posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Two persons have been arrested based on the CCTV footage installed near the bus stop.