The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 19, 2018 | Last Update : 08:23 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul has ‘Modi-phobia’, uttered name 44 times in speech: Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Nov 19, 2018, 7:02 pm IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2018, 8:06 pm IST

Amit Shah asked Cong to give account of what four generations of Nehru-Gandhi family did when they ruled.

BJP chief Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi government launched 129 developmental schemes in four years. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)
 BJP chief Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi government launched 129 developmental schemes in four years. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): The opposition is suffering from the "Narendra Modi-phobia", BJP president Amit Shah said on Monday.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur ahead of the November 28 assembly election, Shah asked the Congress to give an account of what the four generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family did when they ruled the country.

"The opposition is suffering from Narendra Modi-phobia. They just want to get rid of (PM) Modi from the prime minister's post while we want to get rid of poverty, insecurity and air pollution among others," Shah said.

The BJP chief said the Narendra Modi government launched 129 developmental schemes in four years. "Give an account of what the four generations (of Nehru-Gandhi family) did when they ruled the country," he said.

"In a recent rally, Rahul Gandhi uttered (PM) Modi's name 44 times in his 22-minute speech. I am wondering whether he is campaigning for the BJP or the Congress," Shah said, in remarks laced with sarcasm.

He also lauded the centre for the Army's surgical strike on terror launchpads across the border post the Uri attack in 2016.  

Tags: amit shah, madhya pradesh assembly elections, congress, rahul gandhi, pm modi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

2

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

3

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

4

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

5

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham