Piyush Goyal survey predicts 300 Lok Sabha seats for BJP in 2019

PTI
Published : Nov 19, 2018, 7:25 am IST
Goyal said the survey was not done by the BJP but by a private agency, generally used by media houses.

Union minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Union minister Piyush Goyal claimed on Saturday a survey, commissioned by him, of over 5.4 lakh respondents across the country, revealed the BJP will win between 297-303 seats in the next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

The minister said he had conducted out a similar survey in 2013 that had predicted an absolute majority for the BJP in 2014, and it was right.

For the 2019 elections, the survey was conducted out in August-September, he said.

“I’m happy to share that the BJP looks to be between 297-303 seats by itself in the 2019 elections,” he said at the annual ET awards here.

He said the survey was not done by the BJP but by a private agency, generally used by media houses.

Mr Goyal said in this year’s survey, there were 5.4 lakh respondents, which was an unheard of number in any such survey in the world.
   

