Massive manhunt on for killers of J&K boys

The militants uploaded the videos of the teenagers being shot from pointblank range on social media to send a warning.

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police has launched a massive manhunt for the militants who kidnapped two teenage boys and subsequently shot them dead in cold blood in southern Shopian district last week after charging them with  tipping off the security forces about the presence of militants in the area.

The police’s cyber crime cell is simultaneously making an all-out effort to trace the persons who uploaded videos of ‘executions’ on social media, the sources said.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) S.P. Pani said, “The uploading of videos of brutal killings of innocent youth by the terrorists is a crime. Stern actions will be taken against those who will upload these videos on social media”.

He added, “Those involved in such terror crimes of running it in cyber domain at the behest of terrorist organisations are being identified and shall be brought before law, besides the culprits involved in carrying out such  brutal killings of innocent persons.”

Huzaif Ashraf, a 19-year-old youth, was among four civilians abducted by suspected Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants from two villages of Shopian at the weekend. While others were freed unharmed by them, Huzaif’s bullet-riddled corpse was found in Hermain village of the district the same evening.

Earlier on November 15 evening, an 11th class student Nadeem Manzoor was abducted and subsequently murdered allegedly by the Hizb militants. The duo has been accused in the videos purportedly released by the outfit of leaking information about the presence of its two cadres Idrees Ahmad alias Chota Abrar and Amir Amin alias Abu Shoban to security forces recently leading to a fire fight in which both of them were killed in Shopian’s Safnagri village earlier this month.

