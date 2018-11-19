The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 19, 2018 | Last Update : 04:48 PM IST

India, All India

Exiled CBI director Alok Verma files response to SC on CVC report

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 19, 2018, 2:38 pm IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2018, 2:45 pm IST

The Supreme Court said it would not adjourn the hearing in the case scheduled for hearing on Tuesday.

Exiled CBI Director Alok Verma has filed his response in sealed covered. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Exiled CBI Director Alok Verma has filed his response in sealed covered. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Exiled CBI Director Alok Verma filed his response to Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) preliminary probe report on corruption charges against him, after the Supreme Court granted him additional time to make the submission.

Verma has filed his response in sealed cover after the apex court granted him additional time till 4 pm to file his response.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court asked CBI number one to file his response “as quickly as possible” as it would not adjourn the hearing to another date. 

Read: SC asks Alok Verma to file response 'as quickly as possible' to CVC report

Gopal Sankarnarayanan, who had appeared on behalf of Alok Verma, had on Monday sought more time to file the response.

“We are not shifting the date. You file as quickly as possible. We have to read the response,” a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

Alok Verma has challenged the government’s decision to send him on forced leave after differences between him and CBI special director Rakesh Asthana came out in the open. Verma and Asthana have both accused each other of corruption.

The country’s top investigating agency, CBI, filed a case against Asthana, who, in turn, wrote to the cabinet secretary and the vigilance chief listing allegations against his boss Alok Verma.

The Supreme Court had given the CVC two weeks to probe Asthana’s allegations of corruption against Verma.

The Supreme Court last week did not give a clean chit in the vigilance report on corruption allegations against Alok Verma.

The report is "complimentary on some charges, not-so-complimentary on some charges and very uncomplimentary on some charges," the apex court had said, and asked the CBI chief to respond to the report in a sealed cover by Monday.

Also Read: CVC report be given to Alok Verma, says SC; seeks CBI chief's reply by Monday

The CVC’s report is a "mixed bag" and exhaustive, Chief Justice Gogoi had told the CBI chief's lawyer Fali Nariman last week, adding, "Further inquiry is required into some charges as per the CVC report."

Tags: alok verma, supreme court, central vigilance commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

2

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

3

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

4

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

5

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God.Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun (Photo: PTI)

Devotees offer prayers to the sun across the country on Chhath Puja

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham