The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 19, 2018 | Last Update : 12:40 PM IST

India, All India

CRPF jawan killed, 2 injured in militant attack, JeM claims responsibility

PTI
Published : Nov 19, 2018, 11:20 am IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2018, 11:20 am IST

Police said incident took place at around 7:30 pm when militants hurled grenades and fired at CRPF personnel near Kakapora railway station.

The CRPF camp had been set up recently with a view to enhance security in this militancy-infested district due to the ongoing Panchayat elections. (Representational image | PTI)
 The CRPF camp had been set up recently with a view to enhance security in this militancy-infested district due to the ongoing Panchayat elections. (Representational image | PTI)

Srinagar: A CRPF head constable was killed and two Army jawans injured when Jaish-e-Mohammed militants attacked a newly-set up camp in Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Sunday evening. 

Police said the incident took place at around 7:30 pm when militants hurled grenades through Under-Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) and fired at the CRPF personnel near Kakapora railway station in Pulwama. The attack resulted in the death of Head Constable Chandrika Prasad. 

The camp had been set up recently with a view to enhance security in this militancy-infested district due to the ongoing Panchayat elections. 

Immediately after the attack, CRPF personnel chased the militants who ran into a nearby locality. The paramilitary forces were assisted by Army jawans of the Rashtriya Rifles, who were patrolling in a nearby area. 

The troops reached an orchard where they were fired upon, resulting in injury to two Army jawans. The cordon had to be called off as a religious congregation was there. 

The Army jawans were taken to Srinagar-based 92-base hospital and they were out of danger, the police said. 

Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed responsibility for the attack on the CRPF camp. A self-styled spokesman of the militant outfit called some local media houses and claimed responsibility for it. 

Tags: crpf jawan killed, j&k militant attack, crpf camp, jaish-e-muhammad (jem)
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

2

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

3

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

4

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

5

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian prostitutes hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God.Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun (Photo: PTI)

Devotees offer prayers to the sun across the country on Chhath Puja

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham