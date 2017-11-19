The Asian Age | News

India, All India

Sushma Swaraj offers visa to Pak national for liver transplant

PTI
Published : Nov 19, 2017, 11:31 am IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2017, 1:21 pm IST

Swaraj's intervention came after the wife of the patient tweeted to the minister seeking a visa for her husband.

Swaraj has been adopting a humanitarian approach in granting visas to Pakistani nationals on medical ground. (Photo: File)
 Swaraj has been adopting a humanitarian approach in granting visas to Pakistani nationals on medical ground. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Continuing her humanitarian gesture, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday announced that a Pakistani national will be given visa for his liver transplant in India.

Swaraj's intervention came after the wife of the patient, Anwar Ul Hussan, tweeted to the minister seeking a visa for her husband.

"Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will issue the visa immediately. I wish your husband an early recovery.@IndiainPakistan," the minister tweeted.

Swaraj has been adopting a humanitarian approach in granting visas to Pakistani nationals on medical ground notwithstanding strain in relationship between the two countries over a host of sticky issues, including cross-border terrorism.

Tags: external affairs minister sushma swaraj, twitter, india pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

