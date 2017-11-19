The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 19, 2017 | Last Update : 06:51 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
India, All India

Subramanian Swamy delaying Herald case, says Congress

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 19, 2017, 6:38 am IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2017, 6:40 am IST

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on January 20.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo: PTI)
 BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused BJP leader Subramanian Swamy of delaying the trial in the National Herald case filed by him against them and others. This was stated by the Gandhis and four other accused Congress leaders in a reply to an application by Mr Swamy, who had sought admission or denial of various documents filed by him.

They told metropolitan magistrate Ambika Singh that the application filed by the complainant “suffers from a series of infirmities and it needs to be rejected at the very outset.” The reply said, “this exercise undertaken by the complainant to file multiple applications, choosing to withdraw some and further choosing to change the relief sought in one by replacing it with another is nothing but an absolute disregard for the precious time of this court and of the larger judicial process.” It sought dismissal of Mr Swamy’s application. Mr Swamy has accused the Gandhis and the others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just `50 lakh through which the Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover `90.25 crore that the Associate Journals Limited (AJL) owed to the Congress.

The BJP leader had filed a set of documents of around 450 pages reportedly relating to the Congress party, National Herald and others before the court, seeking a response from the accused as to whether these were correct. The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on January 20. The Gandhis and the other accused — senior party leaders Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda — have denied the allegations levelled against them in the case. The court had summoned the accused persons on June 26, 2014. On December 19, 2015, it had granted bail to Sonia, Rahul, Vora, Fernandes and Dubey, who had appeared before it pursuant to summonses. Pitroda was granted bail on February 20, 2016 when he had appeared in the court. Sonia, Rahul, Vora (AICC treasurer), Fernandes (AICC general secretary), Dubey and Pitroda were summoned for the alleged offences of misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust and cheating, read with criminal conspiracy of the IPC.

Tags: rahul gandhi, subramanian swamy, national herald case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Need to tackle air pollution? Consider these five air purifiers

2

20 years of changing seasons on earth packed into 2½ minutes

3

Padmavati row: Deepika's 'xXx' co-star Ruby Rose lends support to actress on Twitter

4

Pilot draws penis in sky, Navy not happy with the incident

5

'Big Boss' winner, 'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy joins BJP, thanks Modi, Amit Shah

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham