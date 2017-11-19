The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 19, 2017 | Last Update : 06:27 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
India, All India

She saw Indians as equal children of motherland: Sonia on Indira Gandhi's birth centenary

PTI
Published : Nov 19, 2017, 6:05 pm IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2017, 6:07 pm IST

The Cong prez said Indira Gandhi was 'one of the greatest' as she fought for secularism and against all kinds of divisive forces.

(Photo: PTI)
 (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: On the birth centenary of Indira Gandhi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday described her as a prime minister for whom there was only one religion – that all Indians were equal children of the motherland.

The Congress president said Indira Gandhi was "one of the greatest" as she fought for secularism and against all those forces seeking to divide the people on the lines of religion and caste.

"For her, as the prime minister, there was one religion, a sacred creed passionately held -- that all Indians were equal children of the motherland," Sonia Gandhi said at a function at 1, Safdarjung Road, the official residence of the former prime minister.

The former prime minister fought not for her personal ascendancy but for her principles and against vested interests, the Congress president said.

"She fought for secularism, against all those forces seeking to divide the Indian people on lines of religion and caste. She gloried in the rich diversity of India, its profound democratic and secular values," Sonia Gandhi said.

The Congress chief, who along with former president Pranab Mukherjee and ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh, was present at the event, said Indira Gandhi fought for the poor and the weak wherever they were being oppressed and were denied their rights; she toiled for their material well-being.

"I have heard Indiraji being referred to as the 'Iron Lady'. But iron was only one of the elements in her character; generosity and humanity were just as prominent traits," Sonia Gandhi said.

"She fought, yes -- but not for personal ascendancy. She fought for her principles, against vested interests and agendas. She could not tolerate any form of bullying, coercion and unfairness. That was fundamental to her character. That is what inspired her in all her battles- those she took on and those that she faced," the Congress president said.

At the event, Manmohan Singh unveiled a special catalogue on Indira Gandhi, bringing out her fond memories.

On the occasion, an exhibition on the former prime minister titled 'A Life of Courage' was organised by the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

Sonia Gandhi said in the 16 years that were given to Indira Gandhi to lead the country, she had to confront many challenges, from the endemic problems of combating poverty and inequality to the critical ones of war and terrorism.

She faced them all with courage, fortified by her dedication to making India strong, united and prosperous.

In all her efforts she was sustained by the faith reposed in her by her fellow countrymen and women, the Congress president said.

Indira Gandhi, the first woman prime minister of the country, was born on this day in 1917 in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad.

Tags: sonia gandhi, indira gandhi, indira gandhi birth centenary, indira gandhi memorial trust, pranab mukherjee, manmohan singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

BCCI should trust NADA: Rajyavardhan Rathore

2

Report leaks on China’s new website: ‘Clean internet space’ or cyber vigilantism?

3

Need to tackle air pollution? Consider these five air purifiers

4

20 years of changing seasons on earth packed into 2½ minutes

5

Padmavati row: Deepika's 'xXx' co-star Ruby Rose lends support to actress on Twitter

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham