India, All India

Pak defence Twitter account posts morphed image of DU girl, suspended

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 19, 2017, 8:13 pm IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2017, 8:15 pm IST

After the picture was put up, many Twitter users demanded suspension of the handle that aimed at spreading 'hatred across nations'.

Kawalpreet also flagged the issue, saying 'there is a real security concern if Pakistan uses morphed pictures just to spread hate across nations.' (Photo: Facebook/Kawalpreet Kaur)
 Kawalpreet also flagged the issue, saying 'there is a real security concern if Pakistan uses morphed pictures just to spread hate across nations.' (Photo: Facebook/Kawalpreet Kaur)

Mumbai: Microblogging website Twitter on Saturday suspended the account of Pakistan Defence Forum, which is an unofficial forum dedicated to the country’s armed forces, after it tweeted the 'morphed' picture of a Delhi University student.

Pakistan defence posted the picture of Kawalpreet Kaur, a student of Delhi University, standing in front of the Jama Masjid with a placard reading: "I am an Indian but I hate India, because India is a colonial entity that has occupied nations such as Nagas, Kahmiris, Manipuris, Hyderabad, Junagarh, Sikkim, Mizoram, Goa".

After the picture was put up, many Twitter users demanded suspension of the handle that aimed at spreading 'hatred across nations'.

Former vice-president of JNU Students' Union, Shehla Rashid, posted the original picture that Kawalpreet had put out against mob lynching in India.

"I am a citizen of India and I stand with secular values of our Constitution. I will write against communal mob lynching of Muslims in our country. #CitizensAgainstMobLynchng," it read.

Rashid also demanded the immediate removal of the morphed image from the Twitter handle.

Kawalpreet also flagged the issue, saying "there is a real security concern if Pakistan uses morphed pictures just to spread hate across nations".

"I hope they understand that citizens across subcontinent want peace not terror and lynchings. The last thing I want is to be used as a pawn for spreading anti-India and anti-Pakistan sentiments," she said in a post on Facebook.

Tags: twitter, pakistan defence forum, delhi university student, kawalpreet kaur, morphed picture
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

