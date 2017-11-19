Gurgaon: Unidentified BJP men molest woman toll collector when asked to pay tax

The men asked the victim to open the barrier and let them go as they were members of the ruling BJP; on being refused they molested her.

Gurgaon: A woman toll collector was allegedly molested by unidentified men at Kherki Daula toll plaza on Saturday after she asked them to pay the toll before crossing the booth, police said.

The incident happened around 8:30am, they said. The men asked the woman toll collector to open the barrier and let them go as they were members of the ruling BJP.

When the woman refused, they stepped out of their SUV and molested her, Kripal Singh, PRO of the Kherki Daula toll Plaza said.

Singh said the men also vandalised toll cabins there.

"The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed there. We have registered a case and a probe is on to nab the accused persons," Ravinder Kumar, PRO of the Gurgaon Police, said.