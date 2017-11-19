The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 19, 2017 | Last Update : 08:17 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
India, All India

Guj polls: Cong list delayed as party struggles with internal factionalism

PTI
Published : Nov 19, 2017, 6:55 pm IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2017, 7:07 pm IST

The list is likely to be announced on Sunday night when a meeting is scheduled between PAAS leaders and the Congress.

A Congress supporter waves party flag at Prantij town, some 65 kms from Ahmedabad on November 11, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 A Congress supporter waves party flag at Prantij town, some 65 kms from Ahmedabad on November 11, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmedabad: Even though only two days are left to file nominations for the first phase of Gujarat polls, the Congress is yet to announce its candidates as the party is trying to strike the delicate caste balance while doing the quota tight rope and grappling internal factionalism.

The list is likely to be announced on Sunday night when a meeting is scheduled between PAAS leaders and the Congress.

"Our list will be declared this evening," Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said without elaborating.

While Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), which is playing a hardball with the grand old party given its hold on the numerically strong community, has demanded around 20 seats from the Congress quota, Alpesh Thakor-led OBC group has demanded 12 seats, which has delayed the Congress' list. Thakor had joined the Congress recently.

Moreover, groupism and dissension in the state Congress unit is also said to be a reason behind the delay in finalising candidates.

On the contrary, the ruling BJP has announced 106 candidates out of total 182 seats, by releasing two lists so far.

While polling for 89 constituencies will be held on December 9, remaining 93 seats will go to polls on December 14. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is November 21.

A Congress leader, who is in the know of the ongoing negotiations, on Sunday said the issue of allocation of seats would be resolved soon.

"The delay in declaring the list of candidates is due to the ongoing negotiations between PAAS and the Congress party on PAAS' demand for seats. The PAAS has demanded around 20 seats while the OBC group led by Alpesh Thakore has staked claim to around 12 to 15 seats," party sources said.

Hardik Patel, who has emerged as the protagonist of caste consolidation, had set the Congress' commitment to quota for Patidars under OBC category as the pre-condition to extend his community's support to the party.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had held a meeting with PAAS representatives and handed three options to the community on the quota issue.

Hardik recently said that if Congress finds PAAS leaders fit enough to contest polls then they can fight elections.

One of the PAAS conveners Lalit Vasoya today declared that Congress is offering him a ticket from Dhroaji seat and he will fill up his nomination form on Monday.

A delegation of PAAS leaders had gone to Delhi two days back and demanded 30 seats from the Congress which held its Central Election Committee meeting under Sonia Gandhi. The Congress, however, had rejected the demand.

According to sources in Congress, the PAAS has reduced the number of seats it wanted to contest.

"PAAS has reduced the number of seats it wanted to contest than their previous demand. Negotiations are on between the Congress and PAAS. We hope the issue will be resolved soon," sources said.

PAAS leader Dinesh Bambhaniya said the Congress has invited them for a meeting this evening wherein the quota issue would be discussed with state Congress leaders.

Sources said seat-sharing would be finalised at the meeting.

The other reason for the delay in declaring the list is infighting and groupism in the Congress party.

"There is also some internal bickering between various groups in the party for tickets, which is another factor for delay in declaration of list," sources said.

In run-up to the 2012 assembly elections in Gujarat, the Congress had not officially issued the list of candidates and had directed the party candidates to file their nominations on telephone.

Tags: gujarat polls, patidar quota, internal factionalism, paas, congress list
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

BCCI should trust NADA: Rajyavardhan Rathore

2

Report leaks on China’s new website: ‘Clean internet space’ or cyber vigilantism?

3

Need to tackle air pollution? Consider these five air purifiers

4

20 years of changing seasons on earth packed into 2½ minutes

5

Padmavati row: Deepika's 'xXx' co-star Ruby Rose lends support to actress on Twitter

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham