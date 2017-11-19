The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Nov 19, 2017 | Last Update : 08:26 AM IST

India, All India

Fresh ED summons to Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 19, 2017, 7:00 am IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2017, 7:02 am IST

Sources said that while Tejashwi Yadav has been summoned for questioning on November 20.

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and son Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav. (Photo: File)
 Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and son Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued fresh summons to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi and his son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with its money laundering probe pertaining to the alleged irregularities committed in awarding tenders for development, maintenance and operation of Railway hotels at Ranchi and Puri to a private firm when Lalu was the railway minister. Mr Yadav was the Railway Minister in 2006.

Sources said that while Tejashwi has been summoned for questioning on November 20, his mother Rabri, a former Bihar chief minister, has been called on November 24. Tejashwi, a former Bihar deputy chief minister, was grilled on November 13.

Tags: tejashwi yadav, rabri devi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

