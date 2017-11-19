Fresh ED summons to Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav

Sources said that while Tejashwi Yadav has been summoned for questioning on November 20.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued fresh summons to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi and his son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with its money laundering probe pertaining to the alleged irregularities committed in awarding tenders for development, maintenance and operation of Railway hotels at Ranchi and Puri to a private firm when Lalu was the railway minister. Mr Yadav was the Railway Minister in 2006.

Sources said that while Tejashwi has been summoned for questioning on November 20, his mother Rabri, a former Bihar chief minister, has been called on November 24. Tejashwi, a former Bihar deputy chief minister, was grilled on November 13.