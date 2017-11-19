The Asian Age | News

DU's Dyal Singh College is now 'Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya'

Published : Nov 19, 2017, 2:42 pm IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2017, 2:43 pm IST

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit said that the decision was not commendable.

Sheila Dikshit said that the Centre should have constructed a new college instead of renaming an old college.( Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Sunday said that the decision to rename Dyal Singh College (Evening) as 'Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya' was not a commendable move.

The administrative department of Delhi University's Dyal Singh College on Saturday decided to rename its evening college as 'Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya'.

Dikshit said that the Centre should have constructed a new college instead of renaming an old college.

"The Dyal Singh college is in Delhi since ages and its name is its identity. If they had to give a new name then they should have constructed a new college and then named it. That would have benefitted the students also. What message is the government trying to give by renaming the college, I have no idea," she said.

She added: "Vande Mataram is a national song and respected by all but naming a college after it is not a rational decision. The Government should take decision which is hailed by everyone."

A notification to rename the college was issued on Friday and accepted after it was decided to turn Dyal Singh (evening) college into a full-fledged day college.

Speaking on the decision, the principal of the college, Pawan Sharma, said, "The name inspired millions during freedom struggle. It'll also inspire students. There mustn't be controversy on it. People opposing it haven't understood it well. We'll not reconsider it. It's final."

Meanwhile, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had come out strongly against the move stating that, "The governing body has renamed the evening college in a hasty manner to distract the students from actual questions of education governance."

"They are also disgracing the legacy of Punjab's first freedom fighter-Sardar Dyal Singh Manjithia," the NSUI said.

